DuckSportsAuthority - DSA Zoom: Moliki Matavao

Henderson (Nev.) tight end Moliki Matavao was a big part of Liberty high school’s run to a 2019 NIAA State Championship and in May added to the growing arsenal of offensive weapons Oregon has committed to their Class of 2021.Duck Sports Authority caught up with the Rivals100 honoree to get the latest in this Zoom interview covering:

- Upcoming recruiting class



- Lethality of the future offense



- Red Zone potential with the length

- Liberty high school football restart



- The Oregon commit group chat – Who runs the show?



- More!



Click below for the full 14-minute interview between Matavao and DSA’s A.J. Jacobson.