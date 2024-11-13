Duck Men and Women's basketball win

Trailing by 13 points with 8:11 left in the game, the Ducks looked lethargic and defeated. The Pilots who lost by 41 points Saturday night looked much better through the first 32 minutes of this game – but the Ducks would use a 26-13 run to force overtime where the Ducks took control.

EUGENE, Ore. — Jadrian Tracey scored 19 points, including a pair of critical free throws in overtime, to lead Oregon to an 80-70 victory over the Portland Pilots on Monday night. The Ducks rallied from a second-half deficit and took control in the extra period.





Portland led 67-62 with just 36 seconds left in regulation after Chris Austin, who finished with 11 points for the Pilots, hit a pair of free throws. But the Ducks responded quickly, tying the game following a three-point shot by Keeshawn Barthlemey followed by a layup from TJ Bamba before the buzzer, pushing the game to overtime tied at 67.

In the extra frame, Oregon took over, using an 11-0 run to start overtime. Bamba scored seven of his 10 points in overtime, while the Ducks' defense held the Pilots to just one field goal, a layup by Chris Austin, as Oregon outscored Portland 13-3 in the extra period.

Jack Shelstad registered a double-double for Oregon, contributing 13 points and 10 rebounds while dishing out five assists. Keeshawn Barthelemy also played a crucial role off the bench, adding 13 points, including three three-pointers.

The Ducks struggled from long range, shooting just 22.6% from beyond the arc, but they dominated in other areas, outrebounding Portland 45-37 and forcing 16 turnovers, leading to 17 points. Oregon’s bench outscored Portland’s 36-26, with key contributions from Tracey and Barthelemy.

Portland's Todd Jones notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Austin Rapp added nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists, but the Pilots were unable to keep up in the extra frame, shooting just 16.7% in overtime.

Portland held its largest lead of 13 points midway through the second half, but Oregon responded with a 16-0 run to pull ahead late in the game. The Ducks’ defense clamped down in the final moments, allowing Portland just three points in overtime.

Oregon (3-0) will look to maintain their winning momentum when they host Troy University on Sunday. Portland (1-2) will seek to bounce back after the tough loss as they travel to Long Beach State Saturday.



No. 25 Oregon Women cruise to victory over North Texas

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon moved to 4-0 on the season with a dominant 66-35 victory over North Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Nani Falatea led the Ducks with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, as Oregon used a balanced attack to pull away from the Mean Green.

North Texas opened the scoring with a layup from Ereauna Hardaway, but that would be their only lead of the game. Oregon responded with a stifling defensive effort, forcing 19 turnovers and holding the Mean Green to just 24.5% shooting from the field.

Oregon struggled to find their rhythm early on, but they took control in the second quarter, building a 14-point lead by halftime. Amina Muhammad’s second-chance layup and Elisa Mevius’s 3-pointer helped fuel a 13-4 run that allowed the Ducks to gain separation.

The Ducks’ bench proved crucial, contributing 42 of the team’s 66 points. Peyton Scott added six points and four assists, while Mevius and Phillipa Kyei each tallied six points and seven rebounds.

Tommisha Lampkin led North Texas with six points and six rebounds, but the Mean Green struggled offensively throughout, making just 12 of 49 shots. Desiree Wooten and Kyla Deck chipped in five points apiece, but Oregon’s defense consistently thwarted the Mean Green’s scoring opportunities.

Oregon's next matchup will be against Grand Canyon next Monday at Matthew Knight Arena.



