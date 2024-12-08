Duck men drop first game to UCLA 73-71

EUGENE, Ore. — Dylan Andrews drilled a contested three-pointer over Nate Bittle with 0.4 seconds left, lifting UCLA to a dramatic 73-71 win over Oregon in a thrilling Big Ten clash Saturday night. The victory keeps the Bruins perfect in conference play at 2-0 and improves their overall record to 8-1. Oregon suffered its first loss of the season, falling to 9-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten.





The back-and-forth battle featured six ties and 10 lead changes, with both teams delivering clutch moments in the final minute. Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad hit a go-ahead three-pointer on a fast break with 10 seconds remaining, giving the Ducks a 71-70 lead. However, after a timeout, UCLA executed a perfectly drawn play, culminating in Andrews’ game-winning shot from the left wing.

Oregon’s Bittle, who led all scorers with 22 points and added 10 rebounds, appeared poised to secure the Ducks’ victory with his late-game heroics on both ends of the floor. He had a crucial steal and block in the final two minutes and was instrumental in setting up Shelstad’s shot.

First Half: Oregon Takes Slim Lead

The Ducks led 34-33 at halftime after a strong start by Bittle, who scored 10 first-half points. Both teams struggled with turnovers early, combining for 14 giveaways in the opening 20 minutes. UCLA’s Kobe Johnson paced the Bruins with 11 first-half points, including three three-pointers.

Second Half: Momentum Swings

UCLA opened the second half with a quick three-pointer by Eric Dailey Jr., who finished with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. The Bruins stretched their lead to as many as nine points midway through the half, but Oregon rallied behind Bittle and Shelstad. The Ducks’ defense forced key turnovers down the stretch, including one that led to Shelstad’s go-ahead three-pointer.

UCLA’s ability to hit timely shots, particularly from long range, proved decisive. The Bruins shot 12-of-23 (52%) from beyond the arc, compared to Oregon’s 9-of-21 (43%).

Key Performers

UCLA: Eric Dailey Jr. (19 points, 5 rebounds), Kobe Johnson (11 points, 5 rebounds), Dylan Andrews (10 points, game-winning three-pointer).

Oregon: Nate Bittle (22 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists), Jackson Shelstad (11 points, 2 assists), Keeshawn Barthelemy (13 points, 4 rebounds).

Team Stats

Rebounds: Oregon 33, UCLA 23

Turnovers: Oregon 13, UCLA 9

Points in the Paint: Oregon 32, UCLA 20

Second-Chance Points: Oregon 9, UCLA 7

What’s Next

Oregon returns to action next Sunday at home against Stephen F. Austin, with tip-off scheduled for 3:00 p.m. UCLA will face Arizona on the road next Saturday at noon.



