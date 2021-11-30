Duck Nuggets: Countdown to chaos

As of last night around midnight, Notre Dame and Oklahoma didn't have a head coach, and Miami is looking for a new athletic director.

Lincoln Riley has been named the new head coach at USC, for a reported $12 million a year. At Oklahoma he won 12 games four times in four seasons, winning the Big-12 Championship each time, with three college football playoff appearances.

He's bringing defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with him, along with strength coach Bennie Wylie and receivers coach Dennis Simmons.

What's this got to do with the Ducks? Everything. The competitive and recruiting landscape are undergoing a seismic shift. The market for coaches is going crypto currency crazy.

Riley's last three quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, are all starting in the NFL. Mayfield and Murray won back-to-back Heismans. From 2017 through 2020, his offenses ranked 1st, 3rd, 6th and 6th in the nation in scoring.

It's good for the conference for SC to be relevant again, but recruiting players in Southern California may be a bit harder. Other than Donte Williams, the Helton staff wasn't much competition. Oregon's owned SoCal for several cycles.

Brian Kelly is bolting Notre Dame, a possible playoff team, to become the new coach at LSU, for a salary nearing $15 million a year, according to Dennis Dodd of cbs.com.

The last three coaches at LSU, Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron, have all won a national championship. Of course, two of them wound up getting fired.

Early Signing Day is in just two weeks. On his first night as Trojan coach, Riley visited former Sooner commit Raleek Brown