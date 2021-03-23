DuckSportsAuthority - Duck Nuggets: Get busy recruiting, or get busy writing a new resume

The running back Mario Cristobal needs is a 16-year-old wunderkind from Madison, Mississippi. The Germantown High School junior is 5-11, 218, squats 615 pounds and runs a 4.49 40. He's got a key to the weight room and a 3.5 G.P.A.

In an interview with Jeff Sawtell of Dawgation.com Robinson revealed just why he is the feature back the Oregon head coach has been looking for to achieve the power-running, smash mouth offense of his dreams:

“When I run the football I’m looking to dish out pain,” Branson Robinson said. “Especially on the first couple of runs. I want to set the tone. Once you get in their heads and keep hitting them like that, well come around the fourth quarter they don’t want to hit you anymore.”

“I’m an angry runner. When the seams open up, I do look for the seams to open up. But if somebody is in my way trying to stop me from seeing that seam, then I am looking to dish out violence to them.”

A quick look at his highlight film proves him a man of his word: