Duck Nuggets: In search of match-up nightmares
They're lean, mean and nearly impossible to block. They're versatile and agile, able to rush from the edge or drop into coverage. They destroy pockets, disrupt timing, ignite big plays and swings o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news