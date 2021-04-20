Duck Nuggets: To be a recruiting power, you've got to take a share of Texas
Three straight top ten recruiting classes show decisively that Mario Cristobal and his staff are willing to go anywhere and compete with anyone for talent.You have to go where the players are, and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news