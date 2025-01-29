Wednesday War Room: Winter is when bonds strengthen

Today we take a look at a few of the key visitors from the weekend and why they are so critical for Oregon.
Today in Flock Talk, thinking about patience and the distance Oregon had to make up to get to elite.
At the Polynesian Bowl, Oregon’s future shone as 2025–26 Duck commits impressed, forging new bonds and big-time momentum
Today in the War Room, some early thoughts on next football season, recruiting thoughts, and basketball thoughts.
Oregon pulls away late fueled by TJ Bamba's 21 point effort to beat the Huskies at Matt Knight Arena.
Today we take a look at a few of the key visitors from the weekend and why they are so critical for Oregon.
Today in Flock Talk, thinking about patience and the distance Oregon had to make up to get to elite.
At the Polynesian Bowl, Oregon’s future shone as 2025–26 Duck commits impressed, forging new bonds and big-time momentum