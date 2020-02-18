News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Duck secondary minus a mentor but all the patterns are full

Always competing: senior Thomas Graham leads a veteran Oregon secondary that's loaded with talent and cover skills.
Always competing: senior Thomas Graham leads a veteran Oregon secondary that's loaded with talent and cover skills. (Tom Corno)
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

Here's the secret to being a great coach: coach better players.Reviewing this lineup, the new cornerbacks coach at Oregon is going to look like a genius.Duck fans endured a double dose of Donte/Don...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}