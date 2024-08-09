PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Duck Sports Authority announces partnership with Autograph

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Duck Sports Authority is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady and known for pioneering new digital experiences. This collaboration will transform the way Oregon Ducks fans engage with their favorite teams by creating a comprehensive 'one-stop shop' for sports coverage and exclusive fan experiences.

The partnership will provide fans with unparalleled access to the best sports coverage, all in one convenient place. This unique platform will not only keep fans informed with in-depth coverage of Oregon Ducks athletics but also offer exclusive access to discounted True Fan Pricing™ tickets, official merchandise, memorabilia, trophies, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with Duck Sports Authority to revolutionize the fan experience for Oregon Ducks supporters," said Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO of Autograph. "This partnership allows us to offer a holistic platform where fans can stay connected with their favorite teams and enjoy special rewards and access to exclusive content."

As a passionate fan myself, I am personally excited by the opportunity to partner with Autograph. I have personally used the app, and I think it has the power to revolutionize how fans interact with their favorite teams. I love the versatility and functionality of the app. It has a lot of features that reward being a fan. It’s what you already do as a fan: reading blogs, listening to podcasts, watching breakdowns—all in one place, earning you rewards for every act of fandom that you do.

The daily 'replay' feature is a great way to get a recap of your feed from the previous day. This is a powerful way to be a fan—and it's all free!

As part of this partnership, Duck Sports Authority has worked with Autograph to offer a special promotion. Download the application using the link below and enter the special promo code DSA2024 to support this incredible partnership.

Fans will be rewarded with unique opportunities to connect with the Ducks, including access to special promotions and discounts on game tickets, merchandise, and more. This innovative partnership aims to deepen fan engagement and offer a seamless, comprehensive experience for all Ducks supporters.

"Our goal is to enhance the connection between the Oregon Ducks and their passionate fan base," said a representative from Duck Sports Authority. "With Autograph's expertise in digital platforms and fan engagement, we can provide an all-in-one destination for everything Ducks fans need, including news, exclusive offers, and the best in sports memorabilia. We are excited to launch this new initiative and offer fans unparalleled access to the team they love."

Promotional Link: https://link.ag.fan/DSA2024


