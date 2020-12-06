Duck women remain perfect
The Oregon women's basketball improved to 4-0 and pushed its winning streak overall to 23 games Sunday, when the Ducks beat Utah 85-43 in Matthew Knight Arena.The UO women took care of business aga...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news