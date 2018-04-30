



Oregon added some depth at a much-needed position on Monday when Wake Forest graduate Tabari Hines announced is decision to transfer to the University of Oregon.

Hines graduated from Wake Forest after starting 32 games during his career for the Deacons. He was on fire at the end of last season with 34 catches for 433 yards and six touchdowns in the final five games of 2017, including a three-touchdown performance against N.C. State.