Oregon has its replacement for Carlos Locklyn, and he'll join the Ducks as one of the emerging top recruiters in the country. Ra'Shaad Samples was officially announced as the new running backs coach and assistant head coach Tuesday, which was also his first day on the field with the Ducks.

Samples, whose hiring was rumored about prior to the announcement, comes to Eugene from Arizona State where he was the receivers coach and passing game coordinator last season. Prior to that, the former Oklahoma State and Houston receiver spent time in the NFL as a running backs coach with the Los Angeles Rams.

"First, I want to thank Kenny Dillingham and the opportunity he gave me at Arizona state," Samples said in a statement released by the program announcing the hire. "He played a big part in my growth but I am tremendously excited and grateful join Dan Lanning and his highly regarded staff at Oregon.

"The chance to learn from some of the best minds in football is invaluable. I am looking forward to adding value and becoming a part of the championship culture Oregon is continuously building on."