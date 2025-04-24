Thursday Roundup: Rollercoasters

Seven days of spring camp, and what stands out most isn’t just the progress—it’s the pattern. A pattern of persistence, of competition, of clarity beginning to form through the fog of installation and evaluation. Over the past week, the snapshots we’ve shared from Oregon’s spring practices have painted a picture of a team that’s not only talented, but increasingly aligned—player by player, room by room, coach by coach.





From the second scrimmage to the post-practice interviews, we’ve seen signs of growth. Will Stein talked about quarterbacks processing faster and eliminating negative plays—not just learning the playbook, but mastering the tempo and mental rhythm required to stay on schedule. Peyton Woodyard emphasized the continuity between Saban’s system and Lanning’s, offering insight into why the transition felt seamless and why he never redshirted. The message was subtle, but clear: Oregon’s defense doesn’t just teach the system, it teaches the why behind the system.

On the offensive line, Emmanuel Pregnon reflected on the learning curve and how communication within the unit has improved. Meanwhile, A’lique Terry was honest about where the group stands—not where they want to be yet, but aware, accountable, and actively climbing. That kind of transparency from both coach and player is rare, and it tells you something about the internal culture.

On defense, voices like Dillon Thieneman and Kingston Lopa brought the energy to life. Lopa, thrown into the fire last season, now speaks with a different kind of confidence—a product of reps, trust, and the comfort that comes with no longer being the new guy. Brian Michalowski, coaching the linebackers, made it clear this spring is about redefining roles. Redshirt freshmen. Returners. Everyone has a chance to write a new chapter.

And in the background of all of it—Dan Lanning. Steady. Measured. Always building. Always competing.

The feeling this week hasn’t been one of surprise. It’s been one of affirmation. The signs are there—both in the way the staff evaluates and the way the players respond. No one’s declaring anything finished, not in April. But you can see the outlines of what’s coming together.

That’s what spring is for. Not conclusions. Foundations.

RECRUITING THOUGHTS THIS WEEK:

Before Rivals. Before internet message boards dedicated to recruiting. Before insiders began feeding scoops to subscribers, following recruiting was a different world. Back then, the die-hards would track down a copy of SuperPrep, get a look at the top recruits in the country, and then wait until signing day to find out where everyone landed.

There’s a kind of nostalgia attached to that era—a belief that things were simpler, maybe even better. And in some ways, they were. Following recruiting didn’t feel like an emotional roller coaster. The stakes didn’t feel as high. There’s some truth to the idea that things were simpler then, but I think the sense of chaos many Oregon fans feel now isn’t because the process has grown more complex—it’s because Oregon is now competing at the highest level, chasing the same elite talent as the perennial powerhouses of college football.

Back in 2005, Duck Sports Authority was covering recruiting when Cam Colvin signed with Oregon. The feeling back then wasn’t calmer because the highs and lows didn’t exist—it was calmer because elite recruiting wins were so rare that fans celebrated the victories and barely blinked at the misses. No one expected Oregon to win many of those battles.

Fast forward to 2025, and the narrative has flipped. Under Dan Lanning, Oregon’s recruiting success has reset expectations. The wins now feel routine. The misses feel magnified. When you’re going head-to-head with Georgia for a quarterback from Tennessee, the reality is that it’s always going to be an uphill climb. And yet the fact that Oregon is still in the final two for Jared Curtis speaks volumes about how far the program has come.

I’m not here to pump sunshine and pretend that every recruiting loss will turn out fine. Sometimes it won’t. Missing on Jared Curtis would sting—especially because Oregon had a solid quarterback committed in Jonas Williams and chose to part ways with him to go all-in on Curtis. If they miss on both Curtis and Ryder Lyons, it would feel like calling a speed option into the short side of the field against a stacked box on fourth down at the three-yard line. A gamble that backfired.

But here’s what’s different now: the transfer portal changes everything. Even if Oregon whiffs on both Curtis and Lyons, the Ducks will have future options—options that simply didn’t exist in the past.

This week has felt like a roller coaster. But if you step back, Oregon is right where they were 10 days ago—still in the fight for Jared Curtis, and still trailing for Jackson Cantwell. If there’s one thing I’ve learned about Dan Lanning, it’s that his relentless persistence has a way of paying off.