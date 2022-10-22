Dan Lanning and Kenny Dillingham dug up the old Chip Kelly playbook en route to Oregon’s 45-30 win against UCLA, and the irony of using it against the former Ducks coach electrified the sellout crowd at Autzen Stadium.

Before the onside kick that caught the Bruins off guard, Dillingham’s aggressiveness made the theme of the game clear: create explosive plays.

A theme that Lanning repeated in interviews throughout the week. He wasn’t lying.

First came the 17-yard touchdown catch by Terrance Ferguson that was made possible by lining him up as a blocker, then setting him in motion just before the snap. But the fake handoff to Noah Whittington got two Bruins’ defenders to bite on the run, which opened up the boundary for Ferguson.

A play call that Kelly drew up more times than I can count when he coached the Ducks.

Another play that confused the Bruins was the two-yard rushing touchdown by short-yardage specialist, Jordan James.

A two-yard run doesn’t sound like a confusing play for defenses, but when you line up two offensive linemen at receiver and proceed to shift into a standard short-yard formation, it can be.

This quote from Lanning sounds like something identical to some of the things Kelly would say postgame after an aggressive win like this.

“When you’re trading touchdowns for field goals, that's a recipe for success,” Lanning said.