Ducks DB Dontae Manning shares a special connection with coach Dan Lanning
For former top-100 national recruit Dontae Manning, the addition of head coach Dan Lanning was deeper than just football. The sophomore out of Raytown High School near Kansas City, Mo., was recruit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news