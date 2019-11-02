He connected with graduate transfer Juwan Johnson for all three of his touchdown passes, the first on a laser-accurate slant pass on an RPO, the second on a perfectly executed fade in the left corner of the end zone, the third on a crossing route over the middle with a long run after the catch.

The offense turned all those turnovers into points. Justin Herbert was brilliant after a shaky start: he threw a first quarter pick to set USC up in the first quarter, but after that he went on to complete 15-16 for 144 yards once he found a rhythm.

The defense also got a big strip/sack/fumble deep in their own territory to save points in the first half.

The Ducks got interceptions by Verone McKinley, Brady Breeze and Deoomodore Lenoir, bringing their season total to 17. Breeze returned his for a touchdown, while Lenoir made a brilliant one-handed grab for his.

Opportunistic defense set the pace for the Ducks in a big win over USC in The Coliseum Saturday night.

Take action against distraction

A trip home can be motivating for young players, and the Ducks have a big contingent from Southern California who will be playing in front of family and friends and against some former teammates in the home jerseys.

The Ducks haven't turned the ball over in two games, but they've hurt themselves with some foolish 15-yard penalties. Playing sharp on the road starts with focus.

Status: B

The Ducks showed great composure coming back from an early 10-0 deficit, but they had 145 yards of penalties through three quarters, plus two players ejected.

Especially on the road, it's incumbent on the Ducks to adjust to the "strike zone" of the officials. In a chippy game they were calling everything. You have to play to the whistle and not beyond it.

In total the Ducks had 11 penalties for 157 yards, a total that has been rising weekly.

Run the dang ball

The Trojans have shown some vulnerability to the run this year, giving up an average of 189 yards on the ground. The defense has given up points and yards, and one of their best defensive linemen, freshman Drake Jackson, is out tonight, though they should have senior Christian Rector return to take his spot.

The Ducks did run for some key first downs, but it was the sharp passing of Herbert that ignited the offense. Even after a hit to the knee and groin area sent him to the medical tent, he came out to throw a strike for a touchdown. In all he threw 21-26 for 225 yards and three scores.

Protect Justin Herbert and get some pressure on Kedon Slovis

The lack of disruption has made it too easy for offenses to find their rhythm against what has been a solid Duck secondary. Mix in a few maddening pass interference calls from the PAC-12 refs, and it's a potential defensive nightmare. The Ducks need to pressure Slovis and make him uncomfortable. They can tee off: the Trojans had just 16 rushing attempts against Colorado. They just don't run much at all, and several of their best backs are nursing injuries.

Grade: A

Oregon did get pressure on Slovis and forced him into four turnovers, three picks and a fumble. Herbert enjoyed a lot of clean pockets, and when the Trojans came on a blitz Marcus Arroyo smartly dialed up a screen pass to Travis Dye for a first down.



Don't waste scoring opportunities

Utah aided the Troy defense with a fumble inside its own 10 and settling for three field goal attempts. The Ducks have to get six when they get close.

Grade A

Oregon turned every one of the turnovers into touchdownss. They did a great job of responding after a poor start.





Juwan Johnson had a good game last week and he may be emerging as a key target. His 6-4, 231 frame could come in handy on money downs.

Grade: A+

Johnson emerged as a formidable weapon for the Oregon offense, grabbing 7 passes for 106 yards and three TDs. He could be a big factor down the stretch, a big target to replace the production of tight end Jake Breeland, lost for the season with an injury.