Ducks fend off UC Riverside 71-65
Will Richardson scored 17 points and Oregon held off UC Riverside for a 71-65 victory on Wednesday night. The game was tied at 58 with 7:34 remaining and UC Riverside kept it close, trailing just 6...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news