Ducks Film Room: In-depth breakdown of DT transfer addition Sam Taimani

This is the first installment of the transfer film room series, where our Nathan Papandrea takes a deep dive on the new offseason additions to the Oregon football program. In this piece, he breaks down new defensive tackle Sam "Taki '' Taimani's skills and background. We will look at his strengths, where he should look to improve and what impact he will likely bring to the 2022 Oregon defense.

Background

Sam Taimani is from Salt Lake City, Utah, and was recruited to Washington as an offensive guard. At the time, he was the No. 13 OG and No. 229 overall prospect in the Rivals rankings. He held 18 offers from elite programs such as Oregon, Alabama, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. The position switch to interior defensive line was made after he arrived at Washington, and he then became a three-year contributor to that often-vaunted Huskies defense. He totaled 68 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass deflections and 1 fumble recovery in his time at Washington, having his best season in 2021 with 43 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 QB hurry and 1 fumble recovery.

Body type

Taimani is listed at 6-foot-2, 330 pounds, and he is proportioned in a way that is unique to the other body types on the defense. He looks like a true nose tackle, as he is incredibly thick in his midsection with a wider overall dimension. His lower half is dense, which equates to his technical ability to drop his weight and anchor against blocks and contact. His body type supports his projected role as a sturdy, two-gapping interior lineman who will usually align as a 0 or a shade.

Where Taimani excels

Stacking Blocks/Peek to Find the Ball and Finish/Power As a defensive lineman, especially on the interior, an integral part of the skill set that requires mastery is the ability to get full extension in your lockout inside of an offensive lineman's chest plate. This concept is practiced daily in every defensive line room, as it is a control mechanism that also allows you opportunity for block deconstruction. An on-field drill practiced by the Carolina Panthers can be seen below, which represents what it is supposed to look like:

One of Taimani’s (No. 94 in the videos below) best traits is his ability to execute this concept at a high level.



In the clip above, Washington’s defensive line is aligned in what is called a 4-2 Over front, which equates to a 5-technique, 2i, 3-technique and another 5-technique.

