Ducks Film Room: In-depth breakdown of DT transfer addition Sam Taimani
This is the first installment of the transfer film room series, where our Nathan Papandrea takes a deep dive on the new offseason additions to the Oregon football program. In this piece, he breaks down new defensive tackle Sam “Taki '' Taimani's skills and background. We will look at his strengths, where he should look to improve and what impact he will likely bring to the 2022 Oregon defense.
Background
Sam Taimani is from Salt Lake City, Utah, and was recruited to Washington as an offensive guard. At the time, he was the No. 13 OG and No. 229 overall prospect in the Rivals rankings. He held 18 offers from elite programs such as Oregon, Alabama, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. The position switch to interior defensive line was made after he arrived at Washington, and he then became a three-year contributor to that often-vaunted Huskies defense.
He totaled 68 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass deflections and 1 fumble recovery in his time at Washington, having his best season in 2021 with 43 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 QB hurry and 1 fumble recovery.
Body type
Taimani is listed at 6-foot-2, 330 pounds, and he is proportioned in a way that is unique to the other body types on the defense. He looks like a true nose tackle, as he is incredibly thick in his midsection with a wider overall dimension. His lower half is dense, which equates to his technical ability to drop his weight and anchor against blocks and contact. His body type supports his projected role as a sturdy, two-gapping interior lineman who will usually align as a 0 or a shade.
Where Taimani excels
Stacking Blocks/Peek to Find the Ball and Finish/Power
As a defensive lineman, especially on the interior, an integral part of the skill set that requires mastery is the ability to get full extension in your lockout inside of an offensive lineman's chest plate. This concept is practiced daily in every defensive line room, as it is a control mechanism that also allows you opportunity for block deconstruction. An on-field drill practiced by the Carolina Panthers can be seen below, which represents what it is supposed to look like:
One of Taimani’s (No. 94 in the videos below) best traits is his ability to execute this concept at a high level.
In the clip above, Washington’s defensive line is aligned in what is called a 4-2 Over front, which equates to a 5-technique, 2i, 3-technique and another 5-technique.
Taimani (No. 94) is the 2i, which is on the inside eye of the guard. In an over front, the 2i is always to the boundary. Upon the snap, the guard pulls and the center blocks back on Taimani. Watch his process as he attaches to the inside shoulder pads of the center, and bench presses him until he reaches full extension. The space created from the lockout allows Taimani to operate with a clear line of vision. He gets eyes on the back, and when the back cuts to the other side he detaches that outside hand and flips his head, creating separation from the offensive lineman. After full detachment, he shows great effort in finding the ball and finishing the play.
Washington here is aligned in what is commonly known as the “Tite” front. A Tite front is a 3-down-linemen look, and they are aligned in a 4i, 0 and 4i. The 4i’s align on the inside eye of the offensive tackle, and a 0 technique aligns head up on the center. Taimani is a 4i in this look, and after the snap the guard blocks out directly at him. Taimani again attaches to inside the blocker's shoulder pads and presses him violently, achieving a successful lockout.
Watch how immediately after extension his eyes are already looking for the ball-carrier, and as the play continues his eyes are always moving with the runner's path. This play also shows effective redirection, as he pushes inside thinking the back was going to cut it up the middle. When the back bounces out, he pushes off that inside foot to propel him away from the block and toward the ball-carrier.
