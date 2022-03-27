Ducks Film Room: What to expect from the 2022 Oregon defense - base fronts

Spring Ball is here, which means the Ducks are installing their schemes for the upcoming year and getting the players acquainted with the new system. Head coach Dan Lanning, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, and co-defensive coordinator Matthew Powledge all are bringing their own ideas to create a collaborative Oregon defense. While they all come from their own “coaching tree” defensively, you will find through analysis that there is overlap in their systems and several parallels. With that said, in this article, we will look at the fronts that you should expect to see prominently in the defense this fall. We will analyze why these fronts and alignments are utilized. In the next article, base coverages will be the topic of conversation. Before we go into the nuances of defensive fronts, it is imperative that we understand the numbering system for defensive line techniques and what they mean.

I will delineate what the defensive linemen are lined up as with each front that I discuss. That will help you decipher the difference between each one and visualize it. Terms To Know: Frontside: Think “play-side” Backside: Opposite of where the play is going. Field: If you are on the right hash, the field is considered left because there’s more space. Boundary: If you are on the right hash, the boundary is considered to the right because there’s less space. Note: Refer to the picture above for alignments, and gap identification.

The Four-Down Fronts

Lanning and Georgia ran a significant amount of four-down fronts last fall, which means four people on the defensive front have their hands in the dirt. Lanning worked under Kirby Smart, who comes from the Nick Saban coaching tree. Tosh Lupoi also comes from the Saban tree, so it is safe to say these four-down fronts will be prevalent in the Oregon defense this fall. There are two primary variations of a four-down front, and each of them have their own uses and strengths.