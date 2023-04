There was not a thinner position group on Oregon's roster than tight end, as the Ducks entered the spring with just three scholarship players there in junior Terrance Ferguson, junior Patrick Herbert and early enrollee freshman Kenyon Sadiq.

Coach Dan Lanning was asked several times over the last month what other players on the roster could move to tight end if needed, and it was clear the Ducks would prioritize finding help there through the transfer portal.

That happened Friday as Ole Miss TE transfer Casey Kelly, mentioned in Scott Reed's morning Flock Talk column as a potential addition, announced his Ducks commitment.