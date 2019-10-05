On a picture perfect day in Eugene, the Oregon football looked to establish themselves as one of the elite teams in the nation and position for a potential shot at a return to the college football playoffs.

The Oregon football team returned to Autzen Saturday to face a wounded Cal Bears team. The Golden Bears, fresh off a loss at home to Arizona State, were missing starting quarterback Chase Garbers while the Ducks returned multiple offensive starters.

After more than four games, Justin Herbert threw his first interception of the season on an ill-advised pass early in the first quarter.

Despite an early advantage in offensive output, the Ducks found themselves in a 7-0 hole early following Herbert's interception and two fumbles by Travis Dye in the first half.

The Duck defense responded time after time with resolve and tenacity keeping Oregon close until the offense was finally able to break through with a field goal and touchdown in the third quarter.

A raucous Autzen crowd created an atmosphere unlike any since the 2014 season as the defense stymied Cal throughout the third quarter.

Herbert, projected as an early pick in the 2020 NFL draft, struggled with consistency and accuracy for much of the evening. It took a 26 yard run followed by a late hit to get the offense back into sync. Herbert extended his streak of games with a touchdown pass on a perfectly executed fake to his right with a screen pass to Jaylon Redd for a one-yard touchdown that gave the Ducks a 17-7 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Cal quarterback Devon Modster, making his first start for the Golden Bears, struggled with the passing game but kept his team close with several escapes from the pocket to extend drives for Cal but the offense struggled mightily to gain yards against an Oregon defense that was fast and aggressive once again.

The former UCLA quarterback ended the game 17-34 for 190 yards and a touchdown; but a costly interception in the fourth quarter gave Oregon the breathing room they needed.

Herbert finished the game 20-33 for 214 yards. It was a decidedly un-Herbert like performance; especially against a Cal team which he had dominated in his previous three games against the Bears.

The 17-7 win pushes Oregon to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. The Ducks host Colorado next week on a Friday night Pac-12 after dark special.