The Oregon Ducks have hired Jovon Bouknight as their new wide receivers coach as first reported by footballscoop.com.



Bouknight spent the past two years at Texas Tech as wide receivers coach after coaching at Utah State since 2009. During his tenure there they played in seven bowl games and won the WAC title in 2012.



He was the 20th all-time NCAA leading receiver when he graduated from Wyoming for both career receiving yards (3,626) and career receptions (250).

He also ranks second all-time in Mountain West history in each of those two categories. He has developed some very good receivers during his time at Utah State.

Bouknight will replace Michael Johnson who left Oregon last month for a similar position at Mississippi State.

This hire will complete Mario Cristobal’s staff heading into 2019 spring camp.