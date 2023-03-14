DOWNEY, Calif. -- Luke Moga has been piling up offers the last two months, making him a fast-rising quarterback prospect in this 2024 recruiting class, and a very important target for the Oregon Ducks.

At the same time, it sounds like Moga's recruitment is starting to come into sharper focus.

The Phoenix, Ariz., standout was offered by the Ducks in late January, visiting Eugene at that time, and since then he has very quickly built a strong connection with the coaching staff.

"Yeah, I love talking to those guys. I talk to them every day," he told Duck Sports Authority on Sunday while competing at the Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles event. "They have a lot of Arizona coaches on staff, so I can relate to them. Coach [Jordan] Somerville actually just took a QB job with the [Tampa Bay] Bucs so that's kind of sad, but there's a bunch of Desert Ducks -- that's what they call them -- on that staff and I always like catching up with them. I was calling them last week when my track meet was delayed, so it's just little stuff like that -- it's not always about football."