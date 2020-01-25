Two of the biggest differences between Oregon and the four teams that made the College Football Playoff were linebacker play and the impact of elite, game-breaking receivers.

Oregon's addressed the gap at LB by adding two 5-star prospects in Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell along with Adrian Jackson's return from injury. All three are big and physical with sideline-to-sideline skills, the ability to cover as well as stuff the run.

At receiver, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and LSU just have dudes with insane levels of athleticism in the open field. Working against press coverage in LSU's 42-25 victory over two-time national champion Clemson, Ja'Marr Chase burned the Tiger secondary for 9 catches, 225 yards and three touchdowns.

Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama was a great college quarterback, but throwing to talents like Jerry Jeudy and Devonta Smith made his job rocking-chair easy at times. Throw it up and let them get it. Toss them a 10-yard pass and watch them elude four guys on the way to a 70-yard TD.

Separation? Guys like that are always open, and when they're covered, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Jaylen Hurts had the option of tossing the ball toward the boundary and just letting them beat the defender.

It was a little harder than that for Justin Herbert. He's shined this weekend at Senior Bowl practice, named Player of the Week at the conclusion of drills, partly because his powerful arm gets fully displayed throwing to elite athletes with the talent to get open and make eye-popping adjustments to the football, even plucking it out of midair with one hand when necessary. At times the UO group had trouble coming down with a perfectly-placed pass between the numbers, while displaying only a limited and occasional ability to help their QB by making a difficult catch, the kind Chase, Jeudy and Smith fill a highlight reel with.

Receiver was a question mark coming in to the 2019 season for the Ducks after the departure of top target Dillon Mitchell to the NFL. Mitchell was 40% of Oregon's passing offense in 2018, racking up 75 catches for 1184 yards, more yards than the next three pass receivers combined, a security blanket Herbert would pull over his head at times.

Who was going to get open against the Auburn secondary, or beat very good cornerbacks when the Ducks faced division rivals Stanford, Washington and Cal, fans wondered.

Part of the answer became immediately apparent when Johnny Johnson III opened the year with a career-high 7 catches for 98 yards in the Advocare Classic. The game was a heart-breaking last-second loss that wound up keeping the Ducks out of the playoffs along with a late-season stumble at Arizona State, but JJIII showed he was ready to make a huge leap forward after a disappointing sophomore campaign.

As the year went on Johnson emerged as Oregon's most reliable deep threat and a tough, clutch guy who could pull down balls in traffic. He tripled his 2018 catch numbers and nearly quadrupled his yards, turning in 57 grabs for a team-leading 836 yards with 7 TDs.

Those impressive numbers included 5 receptions for 90 yards against Washington, a scintillating 10 grabs for 207 and two scores at ASU.

Playing before his home folks against old high school buddies and rivals, Johnson played his best game ever as a Duck, a performance that suggested he wasn't done discovering how good he could be.

He followed that up with 6 catches for 87 yards and another touchdown in the win over Utah at the PAC-12 Championship.



