Stars matter, but so do evaluation, work ethic and development. In terms of aggregate recruit ratings, Washington and USC have the best talent in the conference, yet Oregon and Utah are favored to win the North and South divisions.

Updated 2019 Total 4/5 Stars on Each PAC-12 Roster:



1. USC - 47

2. Washington - 42

3. Oregon - 32

4. Stanford - 29

5. UCLA - 20

6. ASU - 15

7. Utah - 8

8. Cal - 6

8. Colorado - 6

10. OSU - 4

11. WSU - 3

12. Arizona - 2 — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) August 23, 2019

The Ducks lag significantly behind SC and the Huskies in terms of 4- and 5-star talent on the roster, chiefly because of some down recruiting years and attrition during the period of three-head-coaches-in-three-years. However, they've been able to close that talent gap with some great evaluation and development, plus four years of hard work by some quality players.

Class of 2015 Player Star rating Role and results Shane Lemieux, LG 4-year starter, AP All-Conference as a junior Calvin Throckmorton, RT 4-year starter, 38 consecutive starts, AP All-Conference in 2018 Jake Hanson, C 4-year starter, 36 career starts, AP All-PAC-12 2nd team 2018 Brady Aiello, T 20 career starts Jake Breeland, TE 21 starts. Career stats: 48 rec, 820 yards, 17.1 ypc, 7 TDs Drayton Carlberg, DE 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season, played in all 13 games Gary Baker, DE 11 career starts, 37 tackles last season Gus Cumberlander, DE Has played in 25 games, 2nd on the team last year with 4 sacks

People misunderstand what being a three-star recruit means. Roughly 300,000 high school seniors play football in a given year. (Participation numbers are declining across the country.) In 2018 Rivals ranked 1,328 of those as 3-stars, less than one half of one percent (.44%) of the class. A 3-star is an elite player. Even so, it's remarkable for the Ducks to have 8 5th-year seniors playing significant roles out of the 2015 class, which included 22 recruits. That's an excellent success rate, a testimony to some solid scouting and recruiting, particularly by Steve Greatwood. Some highly-touted 4-stars from 2015 didn't make it: Canton Kaumatule, Zach Okun, and Taj Griffin had medical issues. Alex Ofodile, Travis Waller, Kirk Merritt and Malik Lovette couldn't crack the depth chart and transferred out. Ugo Amadi completed his stellar Oregon career in four years; now he's making some highlight film plays trying to lock down a roster spot with the Seattle Seahawks.

Oregon 2016 recruiting class Player Stars Role and results Justin Herbert, QB 4-year starter at QB, 7070 yds, 63 TDs Troy Dye, LB 35 career starts. Has led team in tackles for 3 straight seasons. Cam McCormick, TE injured vs. Bowling Green after locking down a starting spot Brenden Schooler, WR Special teams standout. Had 21 catches for 203 yds and 1 TD in 2018. Hunter Kampmoyer, TE Reserve tight end. Bryson Young, STUD Competing for a starting spot at the stud position Brady Breeze, S In a tight battle with Nick Pickett for a starting spot Lamar Winston, OLB Versatile linebacker who had 10 tackles in the RedBox Bowl, TFLs in the last 4 games of 2018

From this class, a down recruiting year due to coaching turnover and deterioration of culture, there is less depth but two dramatically significant acquisitions at the top of the class. Three-stars Herbert and Dye have developed into NFL prospects and two of the best players in the conference. Four-star Dillon Mitchell had an outstanding season last year and elected to leave early for the NFL draft. Outside of these three, the 2016 class had a very high bust rate. Touchdown Terry Wilson transferred to Kentucky and became a starting quarterback there, leading the Wildcats to one of their best seasons in years. Tristan Wallace, Logan Bathke, Jacob Capra, Darrian Franklin, Eric Briscoe, Keith Simms, Ratu Mafileo, Wayne Kirby all washed out. A.J. Hotchkins got hurt, transferred to UTEP and became a starting linebacker for the Miners. The 2016 commitments had more misses than hits, but two of the three-stars have established themselves as Oregon all-timers.

2017 and 2018: 3-star ratings, 4-star results Player Stars Role and results C.J. Verdell, RB starting running back. Led Ducks with 1018 yds and 10 TDs, also had +300 yds receiving Nick Pickett, S 15 career starts, 4th on the team with 59 tackles last year Jordon Scott, DT 22 career starts, All-PAC-12 2nd team in 2018, 29 tackles and one sack Johnny Johnson III, WR starter at WR, 17 catches for 215 yards and 4 TDs in 2018, has had a breakout fall camp Travis Dye, RB 739 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing as a true freshman