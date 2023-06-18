Oregon didn't relent in its recruitment of versatile three-star defensive standout Kingston Lopa when he was committed to Arizona for a few months earlier this year, and those efforts paid off Sunday as Lopa announced his commitment to the Ducks coming off his official visit in Eugene.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound prospect from Sacramento could be a safety or ultimately develop into a linebacker in the mold of current Duck Jeffrey Bassa.

Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi led the way in recruiting Lopa, who previously talked about the connection they've built through this process.

"We're very close. I know he really wants me on that defense. I know he could develop me because he has prove it. He had first-round picks when he was at Alabama, and he had two safeties go in the first round. I just know he could develop me," Lopa had said.

He also liked that head coach Dan Lanning is a former defensive coordinator, adding to the experience and emphasis the staff delivers on that side of the ball.

"Their head coach coming from Georgia as a defensive coordinator, now he's a head coach, most of their team is based off the defense now," Lopa said.

Lopa, who backed off his Arizona commitment in earl April, was also scheduled to take an official visit to Washington next weekend. It's unclear if that will still happen.