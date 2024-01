On the day coach Dan Lanning ended any buzz that he might be a candidate for the Alabama job, making clear he was staying at Oregon, he added another significant piece to the puzzle for the 2024 team.

Texas A&M wide receiver transfer Evan Stewart, a five-star prospect and the No. 4-ranked WR in the 2022 recruiting class, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Thursday evening. Rivals ranked Stewart as the No. 2 overall transfer this cycle.

Stewart caught 38 passes for 514 yards and 4 TDs this past season for the Aggies after hauling 53 receptions for 649 yards and 2 scores as a freshman.