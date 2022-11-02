Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was amused with the thought Wednesday after practice, but the Ducks' offense have been so prodigious this season that there has been a pervading feeling this week that they fell short of their potential in that 42-24 win at Cal on Saturday.

Despite putting up 586 yards of offense -- the most Cal has allowed all season and almost 200 yards above the Golden Bears' average yards allowed entering the game (391.3).

Despite Nix passing for 412 yards and 3 TDs (albeit with 2 INTs) and rushing for 59 yards and 3 scores.

Nix and the Ducks simply felt they could’ve scored more touchdowns than they managed.

“I think it’s funny, we scored 42 points, and 580 yards of offense is considered disappointing,” Nix joked Wednesay. “If we want to continue to play complete football, we gotta execute those few mistakes that we made and then get those corrected and then you’ll never know what’ll happen after that.”

The standard is certainly high after the Ducks have now scored at least 41 points in every game during this seven-game winning streak. They rank fifth in the country at 42.4 points per game and now third with 525.8 yards per game.

“Every play call we have has the potential to be explosive,” running back Noah Whittington said.