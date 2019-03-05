Looking for an opportunity to upgrade in that category despite currently being over the scholarship limit heading into 2019, the Ducks reached across the country with a preferred walk-on offer to one of the top unsigned 2019 kickers available, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage standout Jimmy Lowery .

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal held a press conference on Monday as the team prepares for spring drills which begin on Saturday. Asked for areas the team needs to improve upon for 2019, one of the several he mentioned was placekicking, both placement and hang time. The reason for this is clear. The Ducks were #105 out of 129 FBS teams in kickoff return defense last year.

“I’m thankful to have received the offer,” said Lowery. “I’m going to consider it.”

In addition to Oregon, Auburn, LSU, and Louisville have also extended PWO offers to the 5-foot-8, 165-pound athlete. Schools are recruiting him primarily as a kicker. In 2018, he was 31-31 in PAT’s with a long field goal of 51 yards.

“My specialty is field goals and kickoffs,” said Lowery. “I’m more of a backup punter but I feel I can still punt in college.”

He plans on making his choice very soon.

“I’m looking to make my decision hopefully by the end of this month,” said Lowery. “I want to take my visits when I get the chance but it’s hard because of the flights. I want to come up (to Oregon) for a visit but it’s tough because flights are expensive now a days.”

Having never been to Eugene, Lowery’s impressions are still being formed regarding the Ducks.

“It seems like a great campus. My head coach for high school went up there last week and told me their facilities were amazing. So, I can’t really say anything as of now because I’ve never been up there but as soon as I get the chance, things will change.”

Stay tuned to Duck Sports Authority as we track the recruitment of Jimmy Lowery over the next few weeks to see if the Ducks can land a visit and perhaps a chance to improve their team.