Ducks look to torpedo Sea Wolves while fine-tuning for the PAC

It's a matchup so lopsided that Vegas won't even take a bet on it.

A week after the Ducks cracked the Buckeyes in The Horseshoe, they're coming home to Oregon for a heroes' welcome as they host FCS Stony Brook of the Long Island Sound.

Games like this abound in the opening weeks of the college football season. Everyone except Stanford and USC plays them. Last weekend number one rated Alabama crushed Mercer 48-14, Georgia dispatched UAB 56-7, and Oklahoma pounded Western Carolina 76-0.

Quarterbacks feasted. Spencer Rattler of the Sooners put in a productive half day's work, clean and comfortable in the pocket as he tossed 20-26 passes for 243 yards and five touchdowns. The Tide's Bryce Young demonstrated to his sponsors that their million dollars of NIL money was well invested, connecting on 19-27 for 227 yards and three TDs.

Heisman candidacies were thus effectively burnished.

It's an annual rite of fall, this feast of cupcakes. In the SEC they like it so much that they repeat the soiree in late November.

In Week 12, when Oregon is on the road at Utah (in what figures to be one of their most physical and imposing clashes of the year) Georgia will host Charleston Southern, Texas A&M welcomes Prairie View A&M in the battle of the Agricultural and Mechanicals, and LSU picks on Louisiana Monroe.

Twice a year the bullies of college football grab the shirt collars of the puniest kids they can find and drag them through the wood chips under the monkey bars.

It's an opportunity for the alumni to feel good about the state of the program and pad the record. It allows coaches to take a longer look at players for next year and the year after. The AD is happy, counting all the money.

Most importantly it protects the conference's chances at sneaking two into the college football playoff.

The Ducks earned the right to have a developmental week by taking on one of the biggest tests on the NCAA calendar in Week Two, besting two-touchdown favorite Ohio State in their own hallowed edifice, something that hadn't been done since Baker Mayfield, no respecter of opponents, planted the flag on the tOSU logo after a 31-16 victory in September 2017.

With a truer display of class, Oregon won a big one but it cost them. The team is banged up. Kayvon Thibodeaux is still nursing a bum ankle. Justin Flowe, Dru Mathis and Cam McCormick are out for the year. Mase Funa is hurt. Brandon Dorlus and Treven Ma'ae are a little dinged up. Jackson LaDuke was hurt in camp, still recovering.

One of the things a coach dreads most is a run at one position, and that's exactly what the Ducks have suffered. The linebacker corps has been decimated. Noah Sewell, who took a nick himself in one of his many collisions in Columbus, may have to be a 60-minute man in the middle once PAC-12 play starts.

There will be some shifting and adapting to compensate, which fortunately is something Tim DeRuyter is very good at.

Back in January when DeRuyter was hired, DSA publisher A.J. Jacobson interviewed Trace Travers of the Golden Bear Report. He asked his Berkeley counterpart about the defensive coordinator's strengths:

"DeRuyter adapted the defense around what worked. For example, Cal lost OLB Cameron Goode in game one of 2018 and didn't have any depth at the position. DeRuyter moved defensive end Tevin Paul to OLB to shore up depth, and Paul ended up leading the team in tackles for loss that year. He's good at molding his scheme around talent."



