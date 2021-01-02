DuckSportsAuthority - Ducks lose to Iowa State 34-17

Coming off their best defensive performance of the 2020 season, the Oregon defense was looking to extend their performance against the most complete offense that they would face this season. Other than a goal-line stand in the second quarter, however, the defense struggled to keep the Iowa State offense from moving the ball.

Iowa State was what Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal wanted Oregon to be; dominant at the line of scrimmage on offense with an efficient quarterback and a running game that punished the defense. The Cyclones, 5.5-poiunt favorites headed into the game run through and around Oregon for its 9th win of the season. Once rated No. 6 with hopes of a College Football Playoff appearance, the Cyclones showed that they were not disappointed to be at the Fiesta Bowl from the very beginning of the game.

The Cyclones scored a touchdown on their other four first half possessions and dominated the time of possession holding the ball for 21:29 in the first half. Led by the nations leading rusher Breece Hall, Iowa State would find success on the ground and through the air. Hall, who finished with 34 carries for 136 yards and two first half touchdowns as Iowa State capitalized on a late first half mistake by the Oregon kickoff return team to take a 28-17 lead into the half.

The Ducks, who started Tyler Shough for the seventh time this season turned to Anthony Brown in the second quarter and the Bost College graduate transfer did not disappoint in his most extensive on field action for the Ducks. If not for a devastating holding penalty on a perfect back should pass to Mycah Pittman, his first half would have been even better. Brown scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half and showed poise in the pocket and command of the offense.

A fumble inside the red-zone proved nearly disastrous, but Brown led Oregon on a 99-yard march following that fourth down goal-line stand to tie the game up for Oregon at 14-14with just over three minutes left in the first half.

Brown started the second half with a perfect strike to Jaylon Redd for an 18-yard gain, but the Ducks stalled out and punted for the first time in the game. The vaunted defensive pressure that harangued USC’s Kedon Slovis in the Pac-12 Championship Game finally created some pressure on Brock Purdy in the second half. After allowing four touchdowns in the first half, the Duck defense allowed just 44 total yards in the third quarter to stay close.

Mistakes would continue to haunt Oregon as special teams muffed a kickoff, muffed a punt, a fumble inside the red-zone, a costly fumble near midfield on a third-down conversion, and a late fourth down interception put Andy Avalos’s defense in danger too frequently in this game.

Oregon starter Tyler Shough threw was 7 of 9 passing for 79 yards with a late interception that sealed the win for the Cyclones; but it was the electricity of Brown’s ability rushing the ball and his consistency in making good throws that really kept Oregon even close in the first half. Brown, who finished the game 12 of 19 for147 yards still could not consistently get Oregon to move the ball – especially in the second half where the Ducks were anemic with only 25 yards on the ground and 63 through the air.

Iowa State continued to dominate the game at the line of scrimmage with their offense holding the ball for nearly 75-percent of the game.

The Ducks will head into the off-season with plenty of questions – especially at quarterback where Anthony Brown showed poise and promise which could unseat Shough as the starter in 2021. The Duck defense, which showed a resilience overcoming five turnovers in the game and allowing just 6 points and 137 yards in the second half should see some improvement next season with a full year of training and the return of Justin Flowe along with several key players. The Ducks were especially hurt by the loss of Isaac Slade-Matautia in the second half after a first half targeting penalty.

The Ducks fall to 4-3 with the loss and will open next seasons with more questions than answers.