News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-24 09:26:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Ducks miss all their keys in road loss to ASU

Arizona State freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels shredded the Oregon defense for 191 yards in the first half on 12-15 passing. For the game, he racked up 408 yards and three touchdowns.
Arizona State freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels shredded the Oregon defense for 191 yards in the first half on 12-15 passing. For the game, he racked up 408 yards and three touchdowns. ((AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin))
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

Another year, and another debacle in the desert. Oregon came to Tempe with the chance to seal a 10-win season and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but instead they fell to an ins...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}