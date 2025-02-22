Ducks overcome 17 point deficit for thrilling overtime win at Wisconsin

Nate Bittle led the Ducks (20-8, 9-8 Big Ten) with 23 points and six rebounds, while Keeshawn Barthelemy added 14 points. Shelstad, who finished with 13 points, came through in the clutch as Oregon erased a late deficit to force the extra period. Kwame Evans Jr. contributed 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Wisconsin (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten) was led by John Tonje’s 22 points and seven rebounds. Steven Crowl added 12 points and six boards, while Nolan Winter chipped in 11 points. The Badgers controlled the game early, building a 17-point lead late in the first half and taking a 38-26 advantage into the break.

Oregon stormed back in the second half, outscoring Wisconsin 40-28 behind a relentless defensive effort that forced 17 Badger turnovers. The Ducks used a 9-0 run midway through the half to trim the deficit and pulled even in the closing seconds when Shelstad drained a deep three from the right wing. Wisconsin’s final possession of regulation ended in a missed jumper by Max Klesmit, sending the game into overtime tied at 66.

In the extra session, Bittle put Oregon ahead with a jumper at the 55-second mark, giving the Ducks a 74-71 lead. Wisconsin answered with a driving layup by Blackwell to pull within one, but Barthelemy calmly sank two free throws with 17 seconds left to extend the margin to 76-73. After Tonje’s contested three-pointer missed with five seconds remaining, Oregon secured the rebound and iced the game at the line.

The victory was a crucial one for the Ducks, improving their overall record to 20-8 and boosting them to 9-8 in Big Ten Conference play. The win keeps them in the hunt for a first-round bye in the upcoming Big Ten tournament, as they currently sit in a tie for the No. 7 spot in the conference standings alongside Illinois. Meanwhile, Wisconsin remains the No. 3 team in the conference but sees its record drop to 21-6 overall and 11-5 in Big Ten play.

Oregon's resilience was on full display, overcoming an early deficit through tough defense and clutch shooting. The Ducks capitalized on Wisconsin’s miscues, scoring 24 points off turnovers while limiting their own mistakes to just eight giveaways. They also made key plays at the free-throw line, converting 9 of 12 attempts, while Wisconsin was a perfect 6 of 6.

As the regular season winds down, the victory puts Oregon in an excellent position heading into postseason play. With the Big Ten tournament looming, the Ducks are making a strong push for a top-nine seed. A first-round bye would be a significant advantage, allowing them extra rest and preparation against top-tier competition.

Next up for Oregon is a return home to Matthew Knight Arena, where they will face USC (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten) next Saturday. The Trojans have struggled in conference play but remain a dangerous opponent. Meanwhile, Wisconsin will look to bounce back when it hosts Washington on Tuesday night, aiming to solidify its standing as one of the top teams in the Big Ten.



