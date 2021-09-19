Ducks remain a riddle wrapped in an enigma after 3-0 start
After the game a reporter asked Mario Cristobal about his offensive line's first half performance against Stony Brook and he said flatly: “Below average. ... Not up to the standard. Opponents chang...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news