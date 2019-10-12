Night games are a unique moment to shine; but Pac-12 after dark specials have been known to sink favorites; and it was with that past with which Justin Herbert led the Ducks through the tunnel to face Colorado.

As the leaves fade to yellow along the McKenzie River Highway, the Pac-12 football season heads into the critical stretch that will determine whose dreams are crushed and whose become reality. Oregon entered Friday night not only as the leaders of the early Pac-12 North standings, but also as the clear front runner following some stunning early season losses by other contenders.

Oregon came out of the gates strong with an opening drive that went 75-yards for an early touchdown; but most importantly, Oregon overcame a horrendous snap that left them facing a 2nd-and-29; but a perfect read for 22 yards followed by 17 yard completion on down erased the early mistake.

After struggling offensively for the last two games the Ducks were still looking for some answers and they appeared to have shaken off the rust from a week ago. The Ducks were able to drive into Colorado territory on all of their first half possessions – even if some were thwarted by mistakes, it was a good sign.

After missing the final three quarters last week, CJ Verdell was strong in the first half with multiple 10-plus yard gains en-route to 77 yards on just 8 carries, but it was a long 70-yard run in the third quarter which marked his breakout game of 2019. Verdell finished the game with 14 carries for 171 yards.



Like it has been all season, though, the story was the Oregon defense. Against a Colorado team that had been explosive against every opponent they had faced, the Duck defense swarmed and smothered the Buffaloes throughout the game. They were especially potent at keeping the Colorado passing game from explosion plays. At halftime the Buffaloes – who were averaging 300.2 yards per game through the air this season – had just 75 passing yards and 129 total.

Justin Herbert completed 18 of 32 attempts for the game for 261 yards and 2 touchdowns. His performance was noticeably more in sync than a week ago and showed the potential for what the Oregon offense can do when clicking on all cylinders.

Unfortunately, though, the Ducks were bit hard by the injury bug in this game with both Jake Breeland and Jevon Holland leaving the game with what looked to be significant injuries.

After taking a 21-point lead into the half, the Oregon defense was even stronger to open the second half forcing three interceptions on the first three drives; with Verone McKinley stepping up in the absence of Holland tipping the ball to Bryson Young on the first Colorado possession and nearly returning his second interception of the night for a touchdown. Oregon converted the first two turnovers to touchdowns extending the lead to 38-3 less than five minutes into the second half.

Steven Montez, who led Colorado to an upset victory over Oregon on his first trip to Autzen as a Freshman in 2016 struggled in his return. The Oregon pass defense held Montez to just 4 of 11 for 41 yards and 4 interceptions in what was a disastrous quarter for the Buffaloes.



For the fourth time in five games, the Oregon defense held an opponent without a touchdown lowering the leading defensive unit in the Pac-12 to just 8.7 points per game.



Offensively, Oregon rolled up nearly 550 yards and punted just twice in the game. The Ducks will now head to Washington for a pivotal North Division contest next Saturday afternoon as the Huskies look to avenge last season's overtime loss to Oregon.



The Ducks, though, are now in complete control of their destiny as they look to make it back to the Pac-12 Championship game. The last time Oregon appeared in the game, they were led by a dynamic offense led my Marcus Mariota; it looks like this team might be led by a dynamic defense and an opportunistic offense.





