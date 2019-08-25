Michigan State throttled the Oregon offense with a quick, strong defensive front, and Auburn may be better, rated by many as the best defensive line in the country. The Tigers have three first round NFL draft picks on their d-line, tackle Derrick Brown 6-5, 318, Buck end Nick Coe, 6-5, 291 and defensive end Marlon Davidson, 6-3, 278. Davidson is a third-year starter with 126 career tackles. He had 3.5 sacks last season, 4.5 tackles for loss, and also led the SEC with three blocked kicks. Coe led the Tigers with 7 sacks last season as a sophomore. Of his 27 tackles on the season, 13.5 put the opponent behind the line of scrimmage, a staggering level of disruption that testifies to his speed off the ball. Second team All-SEC last year, Brown earned Preseason All-America honors this month from the Associated Press. He racked up 48 tackles in 2018, 4.5 sacks, 10.5 TFL. Beware of linemen with single digit numbers. Prodigiously strong and monstrously quick, Brown may be the most difficult one-on-one blocking assignment in the country. He's a 5-star prospect who has blossomed into a Top Ten draft pick, one that Rivals rated as the #17 recruit in the country in 2016, number three at defensive tackle. The website Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 91.2 against the run last season, 89.9 overall. He can launch himself at quarterbacks, chase down plays from the back side, or overpower opponents with his strength. He's amassed 115 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a blocked kick in 34 career starts. His decision to return for his senior year was as big a gift to the Tigers' fortunes as Troy Dye's was for the Ducks.

Auburn's Derrick Brown launching himself, Superman style at a quarterback. First team AP Preseason All-American, he may be the toughest one-on-one blocking assignment in college football.https://t.co/80jvPDKVGU via @GIPHY — Dale Newton (@DSH_Newton) August 23, 2019

Like new Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, Auburn DC Kevin Steele likes to use a variety of pressures and fronts. Blitzes come from all directions. When the Tigers go to a 4-man look, they add defensive end/outside linebacker Big Kat Bryant, 6-5, 247, who added 3.5 sacks last year. Bryant scored a defensive touchdown in the Music City Bowl, returning an interception 18 yards for a score in a blowout win.