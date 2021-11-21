Ducks suffer all-systems failure in Salt Lake debacle
Oregon was dominated in every phase of football by a physical, disciplined and well-coached Utah squad, falling in Rice-Eccles Stadium 38-7 Saturday night.The win drops the Ducks to 9-2 and ends an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news