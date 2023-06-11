Following a historic comeback that ended on a walk-off single Friday night, the Oregon baseball team had the favor returned to them Saturday by Oral Roberts, which stole an elimination game with a walk-off of their own, winning 8-7

The Golden Eagles rallied from three runs down over the final three innings to win, 8-7, and even the teams' best-of-three super regional series at PK Park.

Oregon (41-21) and Oral Roberts (50-12) will play a decisive Game 3 Sunday at 3 p.m. PT on ESPNU, with the winner advancing to the College World Series. The Ducks are vying for their first trip to Omaha since 1954.

The teams traded leads all evening Saturday, and after a two-run seventh inning to take a 7-4 lead it seemed like the Ducks were finding their groove.

But an Oregon bullpen that had keyed the team's 10-game winning streak and incredible postseason run to this point couldn't close it out this time. Oral Roberts' Jake McMurray delivered a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh vs. reliever Matt Dallas, Jonah Cox hit a solo homer in the eighth and Justin Quinn ended the game with a bases-loaded two-run single off Ducks closer Josh Mollerus.

Despite the ending, Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski made it clear he would go right back to his trusted relievers with the season on the line Sunday.

“They would literally hit me in the face if I didn’t give them the ball tomorrow," Wasikowski said when asked if Dallas and Mollerus would be available to pitch in Game 3.

Although he did not get the job done, Mollerus did give the Ducks a chance to win the game. After getting one out via a foul ball pop up Jacob Godman reached on a single up the middle and Blaze Brothers singled a rocket off of the glove of Gavin Grant at second base. If Grant corralled the flaming grounder it would’ve produced a game-ending double play.

He didn’t, McMurray walked to load the bases and Quinn drove one down the left field line to end it.

“He got in front of a line drive hit at 100 miles per hour,” Wasikowski said of Grant. “Sometimes it doesn’t work out for you, and there is a lot on the line and you want to get to Omaha. … If it was easy there would be a bunch of teams getting to Omaha every year and there are only eight.”

ORU reliever Cade Denton earned the win going, 3 1/3 innings while giving up 4 hits and 2 runs. He got Drew Smith to ground out into a fielder's choice with two runners on to end the top of the ninth.

Jacob Walsh and Sabin Ceballos hit homers in the loss for the Ducks. Ceballos was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and reached base four times, Tanner Smith was 3 for 5 and Drew Smith was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs.

The Ducks will have to put this game behind them quickly with the season on the line Sunday.

“Honestly, I think it is just going to make it that much sweeter,” Tanner Smith said on the loss. “I think the feeling of getting it done and dogpiling to get to go to Omaha is going to be better than tonight would’ve been.”