Two Cinderellas went to a dance in San Jose, and a brawl broke out for the glass slipper and an invitation to a Sweet Sixteen party next weekend. Sunday night in San Jose the 12th-seeded Oregon Ducks defeated the University of Cal-Irvine 73-54 to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament, winning after building a 35-23 halftime lead and overcoming an Anteater surge to start the second half. The Ducks will meet number one seed Virginia in Louisville on Thursday March 28, 6:59 PM PT on TBS. The Cavaliers beat Oklahoma 63-51. Junior point guard Payton Pritchard continued his stellar late-season play to spark the win. He chipped in 18 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists. Louis King added 16 points on 4-7 shooting beyond the arc. Kenny Wooten paced a strong defensive effort with 7 blocks. Oregon held the Anteaters to 40% shooting. Wooten's presence in the middle discouraged UCI's inside game as he added 11 points and 8 rebounds as well. In all the Ducks were 13-25 on three-pointers while contesting nearly every UCI shot from the same distance, holding their opponents to 5-18 (27%) It's Oregon's fourth trip to the Sweet 16 in this decade. Dana Altman has coached his squad at least this far in 2013, 2016, 2017 in addition to this season.

As has been the case all through their 10-game winning streak, defense fueled the winning effort. The Ducks held the Anteaters to 30% shooting in the first half, 1-7 from three point range. They opened a 17-8 lead early off 3-pointers by Will Richardson and Paul White, White's coming off a nifty pass from Payton Pritchard. Rebounding kept UCI in the game despite the Webfoot's tenacious effort on defense. They held a 21-14 edge on the boards at the break. something that cried out for an adjustment.

Effort plays highlighted Oregon's 12-point halftime bulge. Ehab Amin made a remarkable save under the basket, leaning way forward almost perpendicular to the floor and heaving the ball into front court. It set up a second-chance Pritchard lay-in. Amin later connected on a 3-ball, fed by Pritchard, to make it 33-19. Kenny Wooten had a pair of thunderous blocks in the first half. On the second he skied high to deny Max Hazzard in the paint. The Ducks had 10 points off turnovers in the first half, the Anteaters just two.