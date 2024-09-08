PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Ducks survive close game with 37-34 win over Boise State

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

EUGENE, Ore. — After an underwhelming performance against Idaho, where Oregon coach Dan Lanning openly expressed disappointment in his team's process, the Ducks faced a pivotal challenge against Boise State. Questions lingered about whether Oregon's struggles were a one-time lapse or the sign of deeper issues. Saturday night, those questions were partially answered as Oregon narrowly defeated Boise State 37-34 in a game marked by dramatic momentum swings and clutch plays.

Oregon’s offense stumbled out of the gate, managing just 12 yards on their first two possessions. Boise State capitalized on excellent field position and took an early 3-0 lead with a 42-yard field goal. But the Ducks found life late in the first quarter when Dillon Gabriel connected with Evan Stewart for a 67-yard bomb, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Gabriel to give Oregon a 7-3 lead. Despite being outgained on the ground 51-16 and gaining only one first down in the quarter, Oregon held the lead.


The second quarter was a back-and-forth affair. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty scored on a third-and-goal run to give the Broncos a 10-7 lead. Oregon’s offensive woes continued with sacks and penalties stalling their drives. Boise State extended their lead to 20-14 on a short field following Oregon miscues, but Gabriel led the Ducks on a crucial drive, finding Traeshon Holden for a 59-yard touchdown. A missed extra point left the game tied at 20-20 in the third quarter.

Oregon's defense, led by Jordan Burch, held Boise State in check for most of the second half. After a dazzling 85-yard punt return by Tez Johnson put Oregon up 27-20, it appeared the Ducks might take control. However, fumbles by Patrick Herbert and Gabriel handed Boise State two quick touchdowns, flipping the game in the Broncos' favor, 34-27.

With their backs against the wall, the Ducks responded. Noah Whittington electrified Autzen Stadium with a 99-yard kickoff return that was almost disastrous, but nJayden Limar picked up the ball in the endzone for the touchdown to tie the game at 34-34, breathing new life into Oregon’s hopes. A critical sack by Burch forced Boise State to punt, giving the Ducks one last opportunity to win the game.

Dillon Gabriel calmly led the offense down the field, and Jordan James, who finished with 102 yards on 17 carries, powered the Ducks into field goal range. Atticus Sappington sealed the victory with a game-winning field goal, securing a hard-fought 37-34 win for Oregon.

Despite being outgained 369-352 and losing the battle on the ground, Oregon’s resilience in the face of adversity proved to be the difference. Gabriel finished with 243 passing yards and accounted for three total touchdowns, while the defense limited Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen to just 148 passing yards on 17 of 40 attempts.

Oregon (2-0) heads into their next matchup with much to clean up, but Lanning's team showed that, while the process might have faltered last week, they still have the ability to find a way to win.

NEXT UP: At Oregon State Saturday September 14, 2024, with a 12:30 kickoff.


