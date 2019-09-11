The Oregon defense is looking like a new animal under first year defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, and this weekend a big defensive recruit will be in Autzen Stadium from across the country on an official visit to evaluate his potential future destination. Douglasville (Ga.) Chapel Hill standout defensive end Bradyn Swinson will be in Eugene as the Ducks host Montana on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect has over two dozen offers, but has narrowed down his recruitment to five schools: Arizona State, Florida State, Missouri, North Carolina and Oregon.



The Ducks will get his final official visit before his scheduled announcement on September 20th. Last weekend he was in Tempe for a look at ASU after summer official visits to Missouri and North Carolina.

The Oregon recruiting class of 2019 has just a handful of slots left but certainly one position they would like to add to is defensive line. Currently they have two other high-quality DL commits; Kapolei (Hawaii) SDE Maceal Afaese and Indio (Calif.) Shadow Hills SDE Jake Shipley.

Swinson tells Duck Sports Authority that both his mother and father will be making the cross-country flight with him on Friday.

