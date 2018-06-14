Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-14 10:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Ducks try to rebuild on the fly with a big play on the free agent market

Tz1gn124sg2umw3okej5
With a favorable schedule and one of the NCAA's best quarterbacks, the Ducks are in a position to win now if Mario Cristobal's free agent gamble works.
Matt Kartozian - USA Today Sports
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority.com
Staff Writer

Typically when a new coach takes over at a rebuilding program it takes 3-4 years to turn it around. He has to establish his culture, land a couple of promising recruiting classes, put together a te...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}