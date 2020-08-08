Ducks uniquely suited to thrive in the chaos
If the season happens, Oregon has some unique advantages toward succeeding in unpredictable circumstances.Meticulous organization and planningIn last year's 12-2 run to a PAC-12 Championship and Ro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news