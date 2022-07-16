Ducks well represented as World Athletics Championships start in Eugene

Day one of the 2022 World Athletics Championships kicked off Friday with a host of athletes representing their home countries competing in preliminary and qualifying heats in hopes to make the final group of competitors where they’ll have a chance to win a respective world title.

There are 15 current and former Oregon athletes representing seven different countries including, Emmanuel Ihemeje Jr., of Italy; Jamaican Kemba Nelson; and Shana Grebo, of France, who all competed for the Ducks this past track and field season.

The first Oregon alum to compete was Canadian hammer thrower Jillian Weir, who qualified for Sunday’s final with her second throw of 72.00 meters. Weir sits in ninth place overall as the top 12 competitors from heats A and B advanced.

The first event that Australian Jessica Hull was set to compete in was the 1,500 meters, where the former Duck was barely edged out of first place in her heat by defending world champion and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya.

“[Faith] is someone I respect massively and it’s nice that she respects me back equally,” Hull said.

Of course, the top six in each heat move on to Saturday’s semifinal, so Hull will have one or two more chances to surpass Kipyegon depending on if she qualifies for the 1,500-meter finals on Monday night.

Tristan James, of Dominica, gave it his all in the long jump but was unable to advance to the finals after recording a 7.72-meter jump on his third attempt.

Though he didn’t qualify for the final, James was happy to be back at his alma mater, where he made fond memories like meeting his now wife Lauren Rain James at the John Jaqua Center for Student Athletes.

“[Eugene] is home so I was really excited to get to come here. So for me this was a homecoming,” James said.

Day 2 starts off in the morning session with former Oregon NCAA champion Devon Allen, who is in search of his first world championship in the 110-meter hurdles.

The evening session is packed with Oregon alums as Hull will run in the semifinals of the 1,500 meters, Nelson in the women’s 100-meter heat, while three of the four Americans in the men’s 1,500 meters are former Ducks in Cooper Teare, Sam Prakel and Johnny Gregorek.