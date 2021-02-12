Ducks win at ASU 75-64
Oregon has fought through pauses, long breaks between games and practices without its full roster.The Ducks may finally be rounding a corner and could turn themselves into a contender in the Pac-12...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news