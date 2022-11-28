It's that time of the college football year when the transfer portal rush begins.

The NCAA set new parameters this year with two defined windows in which players can formally enter the transfer portal. The main 45-day window starts Dec. 5, while grad transfers can enter the portal at any time and players whose coaches are fired get an immediate 30-day window. (The other window is May 1-15).

So while Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton can't formally enter the portal until next week, he made his intentions clear Monday night.