Ducks WR Dont'e Thornton announces intentions to enter transfer portal
Ryan Young
•
DuckSportsAuthority
Pac-12 Pubisher
It's that time of the college football year when the transfer portal rush begins.
The NCAA set new parameters this year with two defined windows in which players can formally enter the transfer portal. The main 45-day window starts Dec. 5, while grad transfers can enter the portal at any time and players whose coaches are fired get an immediate 30-day window. (The other window is May 1-15).
So while Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton can't formally enter the portal until next week, he made his intentions clear Monday night.
Thornton, a four-star WR from Baltimore, Md., who was ranked the No. 62 overall national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, had 17 catches for 366 yards and a touchdown this season as a sophomore, but a large chunk of that game in one game Nov. 19 vs. Utah (4 catches for 151 yards). He had only three games all season in which he received more than 3 targets.
Between his limited usage and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham leaving to become the head coach at Arizona State, Thornton's decision does not come as a major surprise.