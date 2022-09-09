Dan Lanning and company return to the friendly confines of Autzen Stadium after a rough Week 1 visit to at a "neutral" site in Atlanta. Although things didn't go as planned, there hasn't been any finger-pointing as the Ducks have focused on shoring up myriad issues that plagued them during their opener. To that extent, there has been a greater focus on cleaning up fundamentals, like tackling, this week in practice. It is often said that some of the greatest improvement comes in the first few games of the season, and there is plenty of room for improvement.

Despite a small amount of shine being removed from Lanning's debut (imagine the response if Oregon had won its opening game), there is still plenty of excitement from fans to see the Ducks under the new coaches. Last week, facing the most talented defense they will see all year, Oregon was still able to convert a respectable number of third downs and pick up yards. Even though it had difficulty finishing, the offense showed true signs of promise and excitement that were missing for the last few years.

Game 2 for the Ducks officially kicks off at 5:44 p.m. PT on Saturday, and if you plan on attending the game in person, be ready for one last summer heatwave. Rare near triple-digit weather will be seen around kickoff time and will likely only get down to the mid-seventies by the end of the game. This change in the forecast pushed Oregon to change its planned "color" for the game from black to yellow in order to aid the fan experience. So don't forget your sunscreen and make sure to stay well hydrated.

Even though Eastern Washington isn't in the same realm as Georgia, the Eagles will provide quite an offensive challenge for a secondary that had difficulty dealing with that aspect of the game. The Eagles are fresh off a 36-29 season-opening win against fellow FCS program Tennessee State that saw their quarterback Gunner Talkington throw for 348 yards and 5 touchdowns while leading the team in rushing with 60 yards. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles struggled with explosive plays, giving up three touchdowns of greater than 40 yards in Week 1. Oregon should be primed this week for some highlight moments and the Ducks are understandably three-touchdown favorites.

Uniform reveals have become a big part of the social media releases, and we know in advance that we will see a matchup of all whites with black helmet for EWU and black pants and yellow jerseys and helmets for Oregon. One can guess that Oregon might have come out in all black to start the year if not for the weather change, as they were asking the fans to wear black initially. Uniforms have always been a big part of Oregon football, but Lanning seems to be focusing on building culture and program first, as uniforms remain untouched from last year.

Not too much different than the last EWU stop in 2015 (Pac-12)

The uniforms didn't massively change from the last meeting of the Eagles and Ducks, one Oregon fans will certainly remember. Oregon won that first matchup 61-42, but also saw Vernon Adams injured by dirty play by his former teammate. Oregon fans also witnessed the greatness of then EWU WR Cooper Kupp setting two Autzen record of 15 catches for 246 yards in the losing effort. Just to remind us of how much time flies, this last meeting was seven years ago in 2015, and Cooper Kupp led the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns while also winning the Super Bowl MVP and AP Offensive Player of the Year last season. Why is Kupp so relevant to the Ducks? As many of you know, his position coach was none other than Duck WR coach Junior Adams.

Although Troy Hill missed the last matchup by a year (he was an undrafted free agent in 2015), he was reunited with Cooper Kupp this season and both saw noteworthy highlights in the Thursday night opener for the NFL. The game didn't fall the Rams direction, but Kupp and Hill had their great moments, with Kupp accounting for 13 catches for 128 yards and 1 TD, and Hill having 1 INT to go along with a team-leading 8 tackles (6 solo) and a pass deflection.

Oregon also took the time this week with the launch of the NFL season to highlight the Pro Ducks and send off a care package filled with Oregon Nike gear, including shoes, slides, hats, a bag and other clothes. Taking better care of former players (pro and otherwise) was a greater focus brought on by the last coaching staff and looks to be a continuing trend under Lanning and staff.

