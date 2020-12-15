DuckSportsAuthority - Early bettors putting money on Ducks for Pac-12 championship game

Money has been flowing from bettors on the Pac-12 championship game and since the matchup was announced between USC (5-0) and Oregon (3-2) yesterday, most of those dollars have been flowing to Oregon’s side of the ledger.

The Pac-12 announced Monday that Washington (3-1), who scratched from their game at Oregon last Saturday, would not be able to play in Friday’s Championship game either as the Covid cases did not disappear from the Husky football program.

In the first 12 hours since the announced game between the Ducks and Trojans, the line slipped from USC being favored by 7.5 to USC by 3.5.

What is most strange about the bettor sentiment is that the teams were going in opposite directions, momentum-wise. USC was undefeated after a furious last-minute comeback win over UCLA, while Oregon enters the game on the heels of two upset losses at Oregon State and Cal.

Both teams had two less days than usual to prepare for this contest, so anything can happen following the 5:00 pm kickoff on Fox. But as far as the bettors are concerned, this game will be very close.