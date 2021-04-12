DuckSportsAuthority - Early enrollee numbers surge at Oregon

Early enrollee numbers surge at Oregon
Key to the success of any college football program is talent acquisition. Signing quality athletes every year is generally the difference between winning and losing football.
As head coach at Oregon, Mario Cristobal has been highly successful at it. The first three Duck signing classes during his tenure have been ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 each year, and No. 7, No. 9 and No. 4 nationally.
Getting the new talent on the field contributing is the next step. And the biggest leg up new players can give themselves is graduating from high school early and enrolling in college prior to spring camp.
Cristobal explained some of the advantages of Winter Term enrollment to Duck Sports Authority on Saturday.
“Think about this,” he said. “Besides the fact they get used to the academic regimen that comes with being a student athlete, you get guys that go through the winter conditioning program, the fourth quarter program, and then you go full throttle into spring ball.
“Your installs, actually getting reps, live reps in full pads with the rest of their teammates is an incredible advantage.”
Increasing numbers of Oregon signees are taking advantage of the opportunity to start college early.
|Class
|# signees
|# early enrollees
|% class early
|
2017
|
25
|
5
|
20.0
|
2018
|
24
|
6
|
25.0
|
2019
|
26
|
11
|
42.3
|
2020
|
22
|
8
|
36.4
|
2021
|
23
|
14
|
60.9
The Class of 2021 has been taking full advantage of their extra opportunities, and the fourteen freshmen in spring camp have been catching the eyes of the coaching staff.
“I don’t know where to start,” said Cristobal. “It is more of a ‘who hasn’t made an impression’ so far. That is being about as dead honest as I possibly can be.
“They have all gotten opportunities to work in significant amount of situations. They have all been called on to make plays, they have all made plays. They have made mistakes as well.”
With five spring sessions under their collective belt, Rivals ranking of the Oregon class in the Top Five in the nation appears justified.
“This is as talented a young group of players as I have ever been around,” confessed Cristobal.
With the infusion of the highly touted young players, Oregon intends to make another run at a national title in 2021.
And having the most early enrollees in Oregon history can only help their cause.
“I hope we break that record every year,” said Cristobal. “It is an incredible blessing.”