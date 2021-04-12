DuckSportsAuthority - Early enrollee numbers surge at Oregon

Key to the success of any college football program is talent acquisition. Signing quality athletes every year is generally the difference between winning and losing football.



As head coach at Oregon, Mario Cristobal has been highly successful at it. The first three Duck signing classes during his tenure have been ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 each year, and No. 7, No. 9 and No. 4 nationally.

Getting the new talent on the field contributing is the next step. And the biggest leg up new players can give themselves is graduating from high school early and enrolling in college prior to spring camp.

Cristobal explained some of the advantages of Winter Term enrollment to Duck Sports Authority on Saturday.



“Think about this,” he said. “Besides the fact they get used to the academic regimen that comes with being a student athlete, you get guys that go through the winter conditioning program, the fourth quarter program, and then you go full throttle into spring ball.

“Your installs, actually getting reps, live reps in full pads with the rest of their teammates is an incredible advantage.”

Increasing numbers of Oregon signees are taking advantage of the opportunity to start college early.